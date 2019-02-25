

CTV Saskatoon





AIDS Saskatoon plans to file an application to the federal government in April for a safe drug consumption site in Saskatoon.

“We have been working towards this for the past number of years and given the increase in fentanyl distribution, crystal meth usage and consumption of drugs in public spaces we feel that the time is now for a safe consumption site,” executive director Jason Mercredi said in a news release.

Safe consumption services, including supervised injection, would be provided at the new site planned for 1516 20th St W. AIDS Saskatoon would also move all its current services to the new location.

As required by Health Canada regulations, the application requests an exemption to a related section of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Federal approval is the first phase of establishing a safe consumption site.

AIDS Saskatoon has been consulting with drug users for two years and plans public consultations with Pleasant Hill residents Feb. 26 to March 18, including door-knocking and eight open houses, the organization says.

The proposed safe consumption site would be staffed with community health workers who could provide information and support to help drug users access additional services, including primary health care, social service support, housing and addiction services, the group says.

This application is the first to go forward in the province of Saskatchewan, according to AIDS Saskatoon.