SASKATOON -- Cam Goff doesn't see as many songbirds as he used to.

On the other hand, the Hanley area farmer has been noticing more moose and elk in his area.

Goff sees these changes as proof that climate action can't wait.

"We can't do it alone. We need to have a concerted effort with help from everybody including consumers," he said.

Farmers for Climate Solutions, a national alliance of farmer organizations and supporters who believe that agriculture must be part of the solution to climate change, on Tuesday began a national campaign involving farmers participating in Canada’s climate solutions.

Goff farms about 2,500 acres of wheat, canola, barley and flax. He has been on this family farm since 1975, eventually taking over the land from his father. He practices no tillage to reduce greenhouse gases from his land.

"Farming is the first industry that gets affected by climate change, it's our livelihood. You get an early or late frost that can have huge financial implications, too much rain, not enough rain," Goff said.

The group points to a recent report from the National Farmers Union which called for Canadian farmers to take charge of climate change decisions when it comes to their livelihood.

Canada’s "high-output, high-input, high-energy use, high-cost food-production experiment" has led to both financial hardships for farmers and record-high greenhouse gas emissions, the report said.

“Across the country, many of us are already implementing climate solutions on our farms and in our communities,” Stewart Wells, an organic grain, alfalfa and pulse farmer near Swift Current said in a Farmers for Climate Solutions news release.

“Climate-friendly practices will look different from one farm to the next, but every farmer has the capacity to be part of the solution."