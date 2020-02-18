SASKATOON -- An 18-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police say he refused to stop.

Around 1 p.m., Traffic Unit officers saw a Volkswagen Jetta speeding eastbound on Eighth Street at Cumberland Avenue South, according to a police news release.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled. The suspect, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, lost control and spun out on the front yard of a home in the 1700 block of Grosvenor Avenue before colliding with a parked van on Shannon Crescent, police say.

Patrol members later located the vehicle stopped in traffic at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive. Officers parked behind the vehicle and laid a tire deflation device in front of it. The driver was arrested from the vehicle without further incident, according to police. No one was hurt.

The man is charged with dangerous driving and evading police as well as cannabis-related offences after police say they found nearly 90 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle.