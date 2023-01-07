$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.

According to an SPS news release, the investigation began in October 2021 after they learned of a large drug operation where cocaine and methamphetamine were being trafficked.

Search warrants were executed on January 5, 2023, on four homes:

One in the 1200 block of 10 Street East

One in the 500 block of Hamm Crescent

And two in the 900 block of Kristjanson Road

As a result of the investigation and searches, police seized the home in the 500 block of Hamm Crescent, valued at $700,000. Officers also seized also approximately $79,000 cash, several vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz CLA250, Acura ILX, and a Nissan Rogue.

Police also seized jewelry, financial documents and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A man and woman were arrested at the home in the 900 block of Kristjanson Road. Another man was arrested at a business in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue South.

The accused are facing several charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to trafficking a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime, and operating as a criminal organization.

SPS said further charges may be laid.