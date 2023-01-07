$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
According to an SPS news release, the investigation began in October 2021 after they learned of a large drug operation where cocaine and methamphetamine were being trafficked.
Search warrants were executed on January 5, 2023, on four homes:
- One in the 1200 block of 10 Street East
- One in the 500 block of Hamm Crescent
- And two in the 900 block of Kristjanson Road
As a result of the investigation and searches, police seized the home in the 500 block of Hamm Crescent, valued at $700,000. Officers also seized also approximately $79,000 cash, several vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz CLA250, Acura ILX, and a Nissan Rogue.
Police also seized jewelry, financial documents and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
A man and woman were arrested at the home in the 900 block of Kristjanson Road. Another man was arrested at a business in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue South.
The accused are facing several charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to trafficking a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime, and operating as a criminal organization.
SPS said further charges may be laid.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chaos in the House: McCarthy's plea, and begging for votes
The scene in the U.S. House on Friday was a full-circle moment for Republicans, who had ceded both chambers of Congress and the presidency to Democrats after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions.
Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping was fatally shot by police
A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Rapper Young Thug to go to trial in gang, racketeering case
Rapper Young Thug, accused by prosecutors of co-founding a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes and using his songs and social media to promote it, is set to go to trial starting Monday.
Regina
-
Regina firm preparing class-action lawsuit against Sunwing in wake of cancellations
A Regina law firm is preparing a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing and Sunwing Vacations after hundreds of Canadian travellers experienced delays and cancellations with the airline in December.
-
Sask. sets another record for overdose deaths in 2022
In 2022, 421 people in Saskatchewan died due to drug overdose, according to a Drug Toxicity Report released to the public.
-
Death of Regina man while police officers present to be investigated by independent observer
An independent observer will be appointed by Saskatchewan Justice to oversee a death investigation launched by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service on Dec. 30, 2022.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
'We demand justice': Calls for landfill searches continue as Brady blockade is lifted
A blockade at the Brady Landfill that has cost the city more than $400,000 has been lifted, but protestors say they are staying put until searches are underway for the remains of three women believed to be killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in northwest Calgary leaves one person critical; police investigating
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of 30 Brentwood Common N.W., where a man was found injured.
-
Albertans nervous about return from Mexico, airlines cancel flights
Some Albertans visiting the west coast region of Mexico that is dealing with a flare of drug cartel violence were concerned about getting home, while Canadian carriers cancelled flights on Friday.
-
In the rings: formative steps underway for curling players' association
A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers.
Edmonton
-
A war of words between Alberta and Ottawa: What does 'just transition' actually mean?
A yet-to-be-tabled bill that Canada's energy minister says will help support workers seeking to make a transition to new jobs in a lower-carbon future has created a war of words between Ottawa and Alberta. But what does a 'just transition' actually mean?
-
Hawrelak Park renovations to begin in March 2023: Here's what you need to know
Time is running out to use Edmonton's premier river valley park before it closes for major renovations.
-
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
Toronto
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about Toronto's vacant home tax ahead of Feb. 2 declaration deadline
Toronto residents whose properties sit vacant for more than half the year will soon have to pay a hefty tax but it remains to be seen whether the penalty will actually help boost housing supply in a city facing an affordability crisis.
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
Roads to reopen after two separate water main breaks in Mississauga
Some of the roadways that were heavily flooded following two separate water main breaks in Mississauga are expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bringing in additional oversight of LRT repairs after more damage to wires
OC Transpo says it is bringing in additional oversight to monitor repairs on the Confederation Line as a train remains stuck near Lees Station.
-
Eastway Tank faces charges in 2022 fatal explosion at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank is facing charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the deadly explosion and fire at the facility in Ottawa's south end nearly one year ago.
-
'They are not a gated community': Gated road divides residents in Laurentian Valley
A gated off roadway in Laurentian Valley has residents on one side calling it a safety hazard, with residents on the other side wanting to keep the gate closed.
Vancouver
-
Northern Health issues toxic drug alert for Prince George
Health officials in northern B.C. have issued a toxic drug alert for users in Prince George.
-
'We'd never mistreat a dog': Rescue operator speaks after B.C. SPCA seizes dozens of dogs
The B.C. SPCA says it expects to recommend charges after seizing dozens of distressed dogs from a rescue organization in the Fraser Valley.
-
150-per-cent increase in Canadian sextortion cases 'hurts,' says mother of Amanda Todd
An organization that monitors cases of "sextortion" targeting young people says it saw a 150-per-cent increase in the crime between December 2021 and May 2022.
Montreal
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Small earthquake reported off northwest corner of the Island of Montreal
A small earthquake was reported near the municipality of Pointe-Calumet off the northwest corner of the Island of Montreal on Saturday morning. Earthquakes Canada reported a 2.9-magnitude earthquake at around 5 a.m. that hit about 10 kilometres underground.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating two torched SUVs in an hour, 2 kilometres apart
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after two SUVs were torched within an hour of each other under a kilometre-and-a-half from each other.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke man develops pamphlet to help Ukrainian refugees understand Canada
A Sooke, B.C., man has developed an informational booklet to help Ukrainian refugees adjust to living in Canada.
-
'We don't know what's going to happen': B.C. woman waiting out cartel violence in Mexico
A Victoria woman who is vacationing in the Mexican resort city of Mazatlan says an uneasy calm has fallen over the city following an explosion of street violence after the arrest of an alleged drug cartel leader.
-
Malahat reopens after crash snarls traffic
A crash locked down northbound traffic on the Malahat highway on Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
-
‘Everybody knows Willie’: North Bay hockey community rallies behind long-time volunteer
When it comes to minor hockey, North Bay Minor Hockey Association volunteer Willie Cowie goes above and beyond to get kids on the ice. Cowie has given so much to the hockey community that that community wants to give back to him.
London
-
'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation
More than a dozen officers are surrounding a house on a quiet St. Thomas Street Saturday morning.
-
Early morning structure fire causes $150k in damages
Fire crews were busy early Saturday morning due to a structure fire at Pall Mall and Miles Street
-
Who's a good boy? Newly retired police service dog Vino is!
Vino, a Police Service Dog with the London Police Services has officially retired.