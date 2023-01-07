$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police seized about $79,000 in cash during the drug trafficking investigation. (Saskatoon Police Service) Saskatoon police seized about $79,000 in cash during the drug trafficking investigation. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London