PRINCE ALBERT -- A seven-year-old boy was among the three people found dead by police inside a Prince Albert home on Sunday.

Police believe the boy as well as a man and woman, both 56 years old, were the victims of homicide.

A five-year-old girl has been transferred to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a news release.

Police made the discovery after officers were dispatched to the home, located in the 300 block of MacArthur Drive just after 4 p.m., according to police.

Members of PAPS criminal investigations division and its forensic identification section are still on scene.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and that there is no risk to public safety, police said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.