SASKATOON -- It was a nail-biting finish for those watching the City Council seat race in Ward 1 between Kevin Boychuk and incumbent Darren Hill, with only 56 votes separating the two.

Hill saw that he was trailing and started to clean up, thinking he had lost the seat before he was told the good news.

“Before the last two polls had come in I had determined that I lost it. I went to the front of our house and started taking signs down and cleaning them up. That’s when Michael came out and said ‘oh, you won.’” Hill told CTV.

Hill said that all of the difficulties that led up to the election played a part in how it turned out.

“With COVID having the change in how we were voting, and then the number of advanced polls, and then the storm coming and that changing, I think it changed the entire dynamic of the election.” Hill said.

Hill said he is looking forward to serving the City and those in Ward 1 for another four years.

Boychuk said that he was watching the results closely, and was even leading for a good portion of the night, but when the last two polls came in he said that’s where Hill took over.

Boychuk said he was disappointed, getting emotional thinking about when he met his children at the door after the announcement was made.

“It was obviously disappointing. I think the hardest part was coming home and seeing my kids,” Boychuk said.

“You could just see the looks in their eyes. They helped with the campaign and it was hard to look at them, they knew the answer before I got home.”

Boychuk said he is happy that he ran, making connections with the Ward 1 constituents that he says will last longer than any election.

“One of the most amazing things I think I got out of this is some of the new friends I’ve been able to establish,” Boychuk said.

“I mean true friendship, genuine, very genuine people with very heartfelt concerns about Ward 1.”

Official election results will be available on Monday, November 16th.