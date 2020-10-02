SASKATOON -- A 50-year-old woman on remand was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday evening at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

She was discovered around 7:30 p.m. and declared dead, according to a Ministry of Corrections and Policing news release.

Foul play is not suspected and the woman's next of kin have been notified, the ministry said.

An internal investigation will be conducted and the ministry said it will work with the Prince Albert Police Service and Coroners Service as they complete their own investigations.

This death is not related to COVID-19, the ministry said.