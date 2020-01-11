SASKATOON -- The 32nd annual Saskatoon Farm Toy and Collectable Show is back in town for the weekend, all sorts of unique items on display and for sale at the German Cultural Centre.

Neil Isley and his wife Allison have been organizers of the event for the past two years, and say this year has already gotten off to a great start.

"We had a good response yesterday, the cold didn’t hold anybody back," Isley said.

With many vendors brining prized personal items, it isn’t hard to get talking with those looking to show off their toys.

"It is a social event, for anyone who has any questions about any toy," Isley said.

For Isley, seeing generations sharing a passion makes the event that much better.

"When a grandpa brings a grandson it creates a conversation that they probably wouldn’t have. One’s talking about a toy, one’s talking about a tractor he drove as a kid. It just works out really well."

The event started on Friday, and wraps up on Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.