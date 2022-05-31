3 injured after crash in downtown Saskatoon involving city vehicle
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue around noon Tuesday.
The front end of the city truck was severely damaged.
The city says three employees were hurt and a City Occupational Health and Safety investigation is underway.
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue on May 31, 2022. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
A woman believed to be the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin was among 22 individuals added to the list of Russians sanctioned by Canada over the war in Ukraine.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
Gas prices set to climb again in Regina, reach $1.95: Gas Wizard
Gasoline prices in Regina have taken another jump with regular unleaded now $1.95.9 at some stations.
-
'We knew he needed help': Samwel Uko inquest continues with testimony from ER nurse, educational assistants
The second day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko began with testimony from two educational assistants who worked with Uko during his high school days and tried to help him on his final day.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
-
More donations needed to help Ukrainians arriving in Winnipeg
The Ukrainian National Federation – Club Winnipeg has been helping Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the city since the war with Russia broke out, and it is calling for donations so it can continue to provide assistance.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 3
WATCH LIVE AT 3 | Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests
Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.
-
Calgary's new $500 fine for public harassment goes into effect June 1
An attempt by Calgary city council to curb the rise in cases of verbal harassment in public spaces through heftier fines will makes its debut this week.
-
Dog being off leash leads to violent encounter, vehicle vandalism near Cochrane
Cochrane RCMP has released a sketch of a female suspect accused of pushing a man off his bike then vandalizing his truck because she was upset his dog was off leash.
Edmonton
-
Remnants of drug lab dumped at old municipal airport: EPS
Police are investigating after the remnants of a large-scale drug lab were disposed of at the former municipal airport lands.
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Travis Toews has handed in his resignation as treasury board president and finance minister in order to be the first to put his name forward in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Family affair: Josh and Dave Manson going head-to-head in Avalanche-Oilers matchup
Josh Manson wants to do everything he can to beat the Edmonton Oilers. That doesn't mean the Colorado Avalanche defenceman will be cutting off communication with his dad during the NHL's Western Conference final.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
What jurors didn't hear in the Jacob Hoggard sex-assault trial
Here is some of the information Jurors were barred from hearing during trial in order to protect their impartiality.
-
Toronto confirms second case of monkeypox
Toronto is reporting a second case of monkeypox in the city.
Ottawa
-
Storm recovery costing Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million
The May 21 storm has cost Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million, more than five times what the 2018 tornadoes cost, CEO Bryce Conrad says.
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 70 displaced after fire at North Vancouver seniors' housing complex
North Vancouver Mounties are investigating a fire at a housing complex that led to one death and dozens of people being displaced Tuesday.
-
Dog shot after being abandoned by owner in B.C.'s Southern Interior
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a dog that was found suffering gunshot wounds after being abandoned by her owner in a small community in the province's Southern Interior.
-
'Trophy photo,' DNA sample help B.C. conservation find hunter connected to illegally harvested black bear, moose
B.C. conservation officers say a DNA sample helped them track down an American hunter connected to illegal harvesting of a black bear and a moose.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test
Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.
Vancouver Island
-
'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.
-
Body of missing man found in waters off Nanaimo, B.C.
A body discovered near Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month has been identified as a missing man, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
-
RCMP bust international 'dark web' drug-trafficking ring in Nanaimo, B.C.
A years-long investigation has led to the arrests of three men who were allegedly running an international "dark web" drug trafficking ring out of Nanaimo, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario communities under a severe thunderstorm warning
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elliot Lake, Manitoulin, Chapleau, Kapuskasing and Hearst, Environment Canada said Tuesday.
-
Manitoulin police rescue fawn attacked by a cat
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
London
-
Unprovoked attack in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating a random attack in the downtown.
-
Possible cause of death revealed in freezer murder
The forensic pathologist who examined the body of a Mississauga man found in a freezer has testified at the first degree murder trial of Chad Reu-Waters.
-
Car leaves road, strikes guy wire and unoccupied home
OPP in Norfolk County are using a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as an example of why it’s important to wear your seatbelt.