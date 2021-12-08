2 charged with attempted murder on Sask. First Nation

Two men have been charged in an attempted murder investigation.

On Dec. 4, Prince Albert RCMP received a report that a man had been assaulted by two other men and had been shot.

According to a police news release, initial investigation determined that the man had been shot multiple times at different locations on the Muskoday First Nation over the course of several hours.

The victim was eventually able to leave the home where he was being held and seek help from a member of the public. The civilian drove the victim to a safe location and emergency services were called.

The victim was treated for critical injuries and remains in hospital.

On Dec. 5, investigators determined the suspects were at a home on the Muskoday First Nation. Three men were taken into custody without incident.

Brandon Bear, 24, and Patrick Bear, 44, are charged with attempted murder, among other offences. They made their first court appearances on Dec. 7.

The third man was released without charges.

Police are looking for two allegedly stolen vehicles in relation to this investigation:

A grey Dodge Ram 3500 – Saskatchewan plate 835 HVC

A black Dodge Ram 1500 Hemi – Saskatchewan plate 848 KXE

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.