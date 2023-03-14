2-car crash leads to brief traffic snarl at busy Saskatoon intersection

A two-car crash led to a brief traffic snarl in the city's north end late Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at the intesection of 51st Street and Lenore Drive around 11:45 a.m., according to police.

One driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

While both vehicles required a tow, the scene was cleared "fairly quickly," police said.

According to police, officers responded to four crashes Monday which may have been related to the light snowfall the city saw.