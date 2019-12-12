SASKATOON -- There will be fewer cold feet this holiday season thanks to the warm hearts of donors who gave to the Toasty Toes Sock Drive.

Saskatchewan Chiropractors teamed up with the Salvation Army to collect socks for vulnerable people in Saskatchewan.

This year 16,000 pairs of socks were collected at schools and other community organizations in conjunction with local chiropractic offices.

The socks will be delivered to Salvation Army locations across the province for distribution and some will be included in Christmas hampers.

Stephanie Fox is a chiropractor in Saskatoon, and says this drive fills a need not often considered.

"Socks are the most asked-for items to be donated, but it's one of the ones that rarely get donated. Everybody needs a warm pair of socks, especially in this weather."

One of the biggest donations this year was from former Lumsden chiropractor Ken Goldie, who died in October, she said.

Before he died, he requested that those attending his funeral donate socks. That drive alone netted almost 4,000 pairs of socks for this year's campaign.

The socks come as a welcomed gift for those at the Salvation Army on Avenue C.

"I've seen the reaction, especially here at the men's shelter. They literally only have one pair of socks and they may have been wearing them for three or four days and it feels good to put on a warm, clean, dry pair of socks," Major Mike Hoeft, area commander with the Salvation Army, told CTV News.

The donations were collected during October and November, also bringing in $16,000.

Since the campaign started four years ago, 77,000 pairs of socks have been collected.