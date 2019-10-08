SASKATOON -- Dozens were honoured Tuesday morning during the first of four planned ceremonies to recognize Saskatchean’s long-serving first responders.

Police officers, firefighters, EMS workers and Canadian Armed Forces members are among those receiving the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal.

The medal recognizes 25 years of work in the emergency services field in Saskatchewan. In total, 153 people are slated to receive the medal this month during three ceremonies in Saskatoon this week, and another on Oct. 29 in Regina.

Lt.-Gov Russ Mirasty attended the ceremony, held at Saskatoon Police Service headquarters. He was joined by Provincial Secretary Todd Goudy, who presented the medals.

"It is so important that we take time to recognize the courage and dedication that emergency professionals demonstrate in their daily lives," Goudy said in a news release.

Recipients received a circular medal that bears the phrase Qui civitatem tuentur, a Latin motto that translates to “who guard the citizenry.”