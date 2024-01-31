12 teams face off for SaskTel Tankard

SASKATOON
    Saskatchewan’s best men's curlers are in Saskatoon preparing to start the 2024 SaskTel Tankard at the Nutana Curling Club.

    There’s a lot on the line with the winner earning a spot in the Brier in March in Regina.

    Twelve teams will go head-to-head to compete for the provincial championship over the next five days.

    The last time Saskatoon held the tankard was 1980 and that was also the last time Saskatchewan won The Brier.

    Eight of the 12 rinks competing this week will be on home ice, as Nutana is their home rink.

    Teams are split into two pools with games starting 2 p.m. Wednesday. The final goes Sunday at 2:00 pm.

    The Nutana Curling Club website has details about teams, draws and history of the tournament.

