10-year-old boy missing in Saskatoon, police ask for public’s help

Saskatoon Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), Liam Tipiskoweesic was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at a school in the 300 block of Avenue Q North.

He has been described as four feet nine inches tall, 97 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. SPS said he was wearing a black and blue Dragonball Z hat, a black and green camouflage jacket, black or grey camouflage pants, green framed glasses and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.