A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are facing charges following a months-long investigation by members of the Guns and Gangs Unit, Saskatoon police say.

Around 8:50 a.m. Friday, investigators conducted a traffic stop of a Dodge Caravan on Highway 7 just west of Saskatoon.

Officers believed the van was being used to transport drugs from British Columbia to be sold in Saskatoon and area, according to a release from Saskatoon Police Service.

Three people were inside the van – the man, woman and a one-year-old child.

Investigators located 900 packages of shatter (cannabis extract) and 3.2 kilograms of cannabis, police say.

A subsequent search of a home in the 200 block of Nelson Place in Warman revealed about 60 grams of shatter, 250 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Investigators also seized two motorcycles, two vehicles, an ATV and two personal watercraft as alleged proceeds of crime.

The man and woman are facing charges for trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.