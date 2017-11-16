Snowfall warnings still in place in Saskatchewan
Blowing and drifting snow creates difficult driving conditions on a southern Saskatchewan highway in this CTV file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 12:11PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 6:07PM CST
Heavy snowfall is expected to continue Thursday evening in several areas across north and north-central Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada.
Snowfall warnings issued for the Battlefords, Prince Albert, Melfort, Hudson Bay, La Ronge, Pelican Narrows and Southend regions early Thursday morning are still in place.
The warnings stem from a low pressure system moving in from Alberta.
“Snow associated with a low pressure system will continue tonight,” the warning for the La Ronge area states.
Some regions are told to expect about five centimetres of snow, while Environment Canada says some may see between 10 and 15 centimetres.
The snowfall warnings were just some of several issued across the province Thursday. Freezing rain warnings in the province’s west were in place for part of the day.
