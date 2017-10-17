Saskatoon and Regina are among the worst cities in Canada to be a woman, according to a study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Regina was ranked the fifth worst Canadian city, while Saskatoon was the seventh worst.

The study looks at the differences between men’s and women’s access to education, health, positions of leadership and security.

Of the 25 Canadian cities ranked, Victoria was the best city while Windsor was the worst city to be a woman.

The wage gap in both Saskatoon and Regina has not changed in the past five years.

Women in Saskatoon earn $17,000 less per year than men. In Regina, women bring home 73 per cent of what men earn.

Both cities performed above average in the category looking at women in leadership.

Nearly 40 per cent of women hold management positions in Regina, while 32 per cent of women have management jobs in Saskatoon.

---

Here are CCPA’s full rankings:

1. Victoria

2. Gatineau

3. Hamilton

4. Kingston

5. Vancouver

6. Québec City

7. St. John’s

8. Sherbrooke

9. Halifax

10. Toronto

11. Ottawa

12. London

13. Kelowna

14. Abbotsford-Mission

15. Montréal

16. St. Catharines-Niagara

17. Winnipeg

18. Edmonton

19. Saskatoon

20. Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

21. Regina

22. Calgary

23. Barrie

24. Oshawa

25. Windsor