Saskatoon, Regina rank among worst Canadian cities to be a woman
Saskatoon's downtown is shown here in this CTV file photo.
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 10:45AM CST
Saskatoon and Regina are among the worst cities in Canada to be a woman, according to a study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Regina was ranked the fifth worst Canadian city, while Saskatoon was the seventh worst.
The study looks at the differences between men’s and women’s access to education, health, positions of leadership and security.
Of the 25 Canadian cities ranked, Victoria was the best city while Windsor was the worst city to be a woman.
The wage gap in both Saskatoon and Regina has not changed in the past five years.
Women in Saskatoon earn $17,000 less per year than men. In Regina, women bring home 73 per cent of what men earn.
Both cities performed above average in the category looking at women in leadership.
Nearly 40 per cent of women hold management positions in Regina, while 32 per cent of women have management jobs in Saskatoon.
---
Here are CCPA’s full rankings:
1. Victoria
2. Gatineau
3. Hamilton
4. Kingston
5. Vancouver
6. Québec City
7. St. John’s
8. Sherbrooke
9. Halifax
10. Toronto
11. Ottawa
12. London
13. Kelowna
14. Abbotsford-Mission
15. Montréal
16. St. Catharines-Niagara
17. Winnipeg
18. Edmonton
19. Saskatoon
20. Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
21. Regina
22. Calgary
23. Barrie
24. Oshawa
25. Windsor
