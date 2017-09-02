More than 2,300 people have been evacuated from their homes amid wildfires in northern Saskatchewan.

Four communities – Sandy Bay, Jan Lake, Birch Portage, Pelican Narrows – have declared a state of emergency. As of Saturday morning, the government says the fire situation remains stable around Pelican Narrows and Sandy Bay. About 300 people remain in Pelican Narrows, but there is no plan to evacuate these residents from their homes at this time.

A shipment of food and supplies arrived in Sandy Bay Friday night. According to the province, there is not a need for food or clothing donations at this time.

Nearly 1,000 people who were forced from their homes are staying in Saskatoon, in hotels or the Henk Ruys Soccer Centre. More than 1,300 evacuees are staying hotels in Prince Albert, which is at capacity. The remaining evacuees are staying with family and friends.

The province says almost all its resources are focused on the Pelican Narrows fires at this time.

There are still three uncontained fires burning in northern Saskatchewan and main roads remain closed, but there is no immediate threat to infrastructure, according to the province.