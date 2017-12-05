City councillors discussed how ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft, will operate in Saskatoon at a meeting at city hall on Tuesday.

The transportation committee brought forward ideas to ensure taxis are on a level playing field with ride-sharing services.

The committee suggested the city create a new bylaw focusing on vehicle-for-hire services.

They also recommended that parts of the taxi bylaw get amended to make taxis more competitive with ride-sharing apps.

One recommendation was to change how the taxi-meter system works, making cabs more affordable.

Another suggestion was to implement what are called “flex-service licences,” which would allow cab drivers to work part-time. The idea behind the amendment is to get more taxis on the road during peak hours.

The United Steelworkers, a union that represents taxi drivers, had a brief protest outside city hall prior to the meeting.

On Thursday, the province passed legislation that allows ride-sharing services to operate in Saskatchewan. It will be up to municipalities to decide the regulations on how the services run.