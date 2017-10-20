

CTV Saskatoon





Canadian National Railway crews are still working to repair a line from Edmonton to Saskatoon following a derailment earlier this week.

Thirteen of the train’s cars derailed just west of Wainwright, Alta., on Tuesday afternoon, as the train crossed CN Rail’s Fabyan Bridge. Wind speeds reportedly reached about 100 kilometres per hour in the area at the time of the derailment.

No spills, leaks or injuries were reported, but cleanup included the removal of cars from the embankment as well as of one locomotive still upright on the bridge.

The track has yet to reopen, and a CN official told CTV Edmonton on Wednesday inspectors would be looking over the bridge.

The company is working to reroute trains as the track is repaired. A timeline for reopening has yet to be given.

--- based on a report from CTV Edmonton’s Julia Parrish