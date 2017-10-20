

CTV Saskatoon





Northbound traffic is backed up into Saskatoon at the Highway 11 and Circle Drive East cloverleaf after a semi hit the overpass.

Police and emergency crews are on scene of the collision and say traffic is moving “extremely slowly” because of debris on the highway.

One lane of the highway is now shut down to allow for repairs, according to the city.

No injuries have been reported.

The collision is the third time in the last year and a half the cloverleaf has been hit.

A cultivator being hauled by a semi-truck hit the cloverleaf’s underside in March 2016, and two months later a semi struck the overpass.