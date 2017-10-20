Cloverleaf at Highway 11 and Circle Drive hit by semi
Saskatoon emergency crews respond after a semi hit an overpass at Circle Drive East and Highway 11 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 3:49PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 4:56PM CST
Northbound traffic is backed up into Saskatoon at the Highway 11 and Circle Drive East cloverleaf after a semi hit the overpass.
Police and emergency crews are on scene of the collision and say traffic is moving “extremely slowly” because of debris on the highway.
One lane of the highway is now shut down to allow for repairs, according to the city.
No injuries have been reported.
The collision is the third time in the last year and a half the cloverleaf has been hit.
A cultivator being hauled by a semi-truck hit the cloverleaf’s underside in March 2016, and two months later a semi struck the overpass.
