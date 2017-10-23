The City of Saskatoon plans to review safety at the intersection where a tanker truck carrying ammonia tipped over on its side earlier this month.

The city’s acting general manager of transportation, Angela Gardiner, says the city will look at whether or not the area is as safe as it could be.

"We look at signage or any different measures we can undertake,” Gardiner said. “We've already taken a look at the actual intersection and the intersection design itself and it does meet Transportation Association of Canada standards, so if there's anything in addition to that, such as signage, we will take a look at that."

Emergency crews responded to the rollover Oct. 12 on College Drive, near the Circle Drive overpass. No one was injured.

Gardiner noted the review will be conducted once Saskatoon police, who are investigating the crash, can provide more information into what may have caused the tanker to tip over.

“The cost of the review would be fairly minor,” she said. “We just recently completed a review of all of our road barriers along Circle Drive and our high speed roadways last year so we have some information that we can already tap into there.”

The city’s review could take a couple of months to complete. Recommendations would follow if any changes to the roadway need to be made.