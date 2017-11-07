

Mark Villani





A fire at a Saskatoon apartment building caused $25,000 in damages Monday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded around 9 p.m. to a building on the 2600 block of 7th Street East. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a basement suite window. Firefighters were able to quickly break the window and fight the fire from the outside. The fire was under control in around 12 minutes.

Residents inside the building were moved outside while the fire was extinguished. The tenants were allowed back into the building after air quality and carbon monoxide levels were restored to normal, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation.