'Zero regulation': Saskatoon woman wants limit on number of pets

A Saskatoon woman wants the city to limit the number of pets a home can have — because right now there's no rule in place.

"We can put an end to animal neglect and abuse in this particular situation by simply limiting the number of animals allowed in a residential household," Kelsey Stroeder told city council's planning committee on Wednesday.

She said Saskatoon is only one of two municipalities in the province that doesn't regulate the number of animals a resident can have in their home.

Mayor Charlie Clark said he was surprised to learn there was no limit.

"It seems like something that makes sense to do and to make sure that there's those minimal regulations in place," Clark said.

Stroeder pointed to North Battleford and Prince Albert as examples of cities with limits in place, both only allowing five animals.

In Prince Albert, the rules also specify the types of animals, either three dogs and two cats, or the reverse.

“I'm begging you to reconsider the bylaw," Stroeder said.

“Normal citizens will not suffer from even making the number 10."

While Saskatoon's current bylaw does require proper care for animals, Stroeder said that's hard to enforce.

“Problem is [animal protection officers] need proof to do a wellness check in order to see if they're receiving proper care. So complaints go nowhere,” she said.

"Leaving this bylaw untouched allows anyone who desires to start a home-based rescue ... Alberta Animal Protection Services just seized over 60 animals from people claiming to be non-profit rescue it's easy to do."

The city's general manager, Lynn Lacroix, said that the city reviews the animal bylaw every year and that Stroeder's feedback can be included in the review.

“This is one area we are absolutely willing to add to the list of items that we will review and could be potentially added to the list of requested bylaw changes,” Lacroix said.

Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough formally moved a motion requesting Stroeder's suggestions be considered during the next review.

"I think this makes a lot of sense to review. I'm really grateful to the residents who brought this forward," Gough said.

City administration will report back to the committee with its findings.