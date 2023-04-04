Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon

The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

A Facebook post from Shop Midtown Saskatoon said the store will open at 10 a.m.

It will be located inside the Hudson’s Bay store in Midtown mall.

According to the post, the grand opening will include DJs and giveaways.

Midtown said the first 50 people in line at the Hudson’s Bay second floor entrance will receive $20 Midtown gift cards.

The original Zellers locations closed their doors in Saskatchewan in 2013.