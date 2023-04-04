Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower in New York, on April 3, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura /AP)

Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.

'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects

Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.

This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate

While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • Former Quebec anesthetist charged with manslaughter

    A woman in her 50s who worked as an anesthetist was arrested by police last Thursday for her alleged role in the death of an octogenarian during surgery in Laval more than three years ago. Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was under investigation by the Laval police department (SPL) for some time before her arrest.

  • Refugee groups denounce Roxham Road closure in Quebec

    A coalition of community groups that help asylum seekers has slammed the decision by Canada and the United States to review the Safe Third Country Agreement and close Roxham Road. The group says the move violates the basic human rights of the most vulnerable who are knocking on the country's door to seek help.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London