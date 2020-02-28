Zamboni driver who beat Leafs as backup goalie coming to Saskatoon
Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres skates a lap after being named the game's first star after they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 in NHL hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. On Sunday, the Hurricanes announced that Ayers will be present for their home game Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
SASKATOON -- The Zamboni driver whose surprise turn as a Carolina Hurricanes netminder has already become the stuff of hockey legend will be attending an upcoming Saskatoon Blades game.
The team shared the news on social media, saying David Ayres will be at SaskTel Centre during the team's March 6th match-up against the Regina Pats.
Ayres both stunned and delighted hockey fans around the world when he suited up for Carolina after the team lost two goalies to injuries during a Feb. 22 game in Toronto.
As the home team's designated backup goalie, Ayres helped lead the team to a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Ayers, the recipient of a kidney transplant close to 15 years ago, will be at the game to promote organ donation, the Blades said in a tweet.