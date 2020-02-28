SASKATOON -- The Zamboni driver whose surprise turn as a Carolina Hurricanes netminder has already become the stuff of hockey legend will be attending an upcoming Saskatoon Blades game.

The team shared the news on social media, saying David Ayres will be at SaskTel Centre during the team's March 6th match-up against the Regina Pats.

Ayres both stunned and delighted hockey fans around the world when he suited up for Carolina after the team lost two goalies to injuries during a Feb. 22 game in Toronto.

BREAKING: David Ayres will be attending next Friday's home game to help promote organ donation!



Thanks to receiving the gift of life in 2004, David was able to live out his dream. #CanadaDonates pic.twitter.com/YkKFXOQAGr — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) February 26, 2020

As the home team's designated backup goalie, Ayres helped lead the team to a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ayers, the recipient of a kidney transplant close to 15 years ago, will be at the game to promote organ donation, the Blades said in a tweet.