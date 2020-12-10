SASKATOON -- Yulissa Campos is determined to bring more diversity to Saskatoon’s theatre scene.

Campos is an actor, playwright and theatre company owner who moved from her in home in Ecuador seven years ago to study drama at the University of Saskatchewan. She quickly noticed how few actors of colour were performing on Saskatoon stages.

“I remember going to school and not thinking that I was going to be able to have a place to perform because I never saw anyone on stage that was different,” she explained to YXE Underground host Eric Anderson.

That realization fuelled her passion for change. Campos has acted in many local productions and written three plays displaying and celebrating the voices of newcomers in our community. Her play, Newcomer, tells the story of a friend who was a refugee in Uganda before emigrating to Saskatoon.

For Campos, it’s important to properly tell the stories of local newcomers.

“I am part of this visible minority community and my responsibility is to learn from others in the community so that we can be stronger and not have a divide within our community.”

Anita Smith is excited for Campos’ voice to be heard. Smith is the Executive Director of 25th Street Theatre and has worked with Campos on several projects.

“It’s just really refreshing to hear somebody else’s perspective,” Smith explained. “To see a play written through Yulissa’s lens is really interesting. It’s necessary for us as a community to start having other perspectives if we want to be the truly inclusive society that we claim to be.”

Campos knows how lucky she is to have the opportunity to share her stories. Her first play, ‘I, Frida,’ will be streamed as part of the Singapore Fringe Festival in January of 2021, and at the age of 26, there’s plenty of stories still to tell.

“As an actor, I am able to put myself into someone’s else’s shoes,” said Campos. “When I emerged into playwriting, I discovered that I could give a chance to those that don’t have the opportunity to share their voice in the theatre.”