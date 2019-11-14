Bayani Trinidad and Forrest Eaglespeaker understand the goals of Truth and Reconciliation can’t be achieved overnight. What keeps these men motivated to make a difference in Saskatoon is seeing change on a personal level.

Trinidad and Eaglespeaker work for Canadian Roots Exchange, a non-profit organization formed in 2008 as a way to bring indigenous and non-indigenous youth together in Canada to work towards reconciliation.

“I think change starts on a personal level,” says Eaglespeaker. “You don’t see entire communities change all at once, you see it in individuals. In that aspect, I definitely see it happening in Saskatoon, and it makes me feel good because any change in the right direction should be celebrated.”

In 2016, Canadian Roots Exchange opened an office in Saskatoon. Trinidad and Eaglespeaker work out of The Two Twenty in the Riversdale neighbourhood and focus their energy on creating workshops, along with educational and leadership opportunities, for youth who are interested in learning more about Truth and Reconciliation.

“Our youth today are very keen. The generation we have now are going to create long-lasting impacts,” explains Trinidad.

The two have been friends for years, and have been working together at Canadian Roots Exchange for the past year to help empower Saskatoon’s youth from all walks of life.

Trinidad smiles proudly recalling an event last year organized by a group of students he was mentoring. It brought together jingledress, ballroom and break dancers to celebrate their cultures.

“It was just cool to bring all those people together to experience not only each other’s cultures and dance, but it’s just a fun activity to do. Our main thing at CRE is helping bring people together and learning from one another.”