SASKATOON -- Julia Holliday-Scott gives a sheepish smile when discussing the attention AIDS Saskatoon is receiving in the media as of late. Holliday-Scott is AIDS Saskatoon’s Support Services Coordinator, and she admits to not being used to the spotlight.

“I always used to joke that AIDS Saskatoon was Saskatoon’s best kept secret, because nobody really knew what we provided” she explained. “We’ve been here since 1986 and no one really knew the scope of what our outreach teams really did.”

The secret is out thanks to AIDS Saskatoon’s efforts to open Saskatchewan’s first safe consumption site. The site gives people a safe space to inject or smoke substances under supervision. The goal is to reduce overdoses and the spread of HIV.

Holliday-Scott is thankful for the attention because it’s an opportunity for her to educate the public about the services available at AIDS Saskatoon. As a frontline worker, she meets some of Saskatoon’s most vulnerable people and offers them assistance in whatever form they need, be it family support, harm reduction education, housing or simply listening to someone who is having a hard day.

This type of work requires Holliday-Scott to pay special attention to her mental health.

“It really comes down to making sure that I, as a professional, keep myself accountable. So I have to be healthy and I have to be sharp to provide the kind of services that are needed in this population. That’s just a fact. I should not be coming into work if my head isn’t in the game.”

Holliday-Scott is excited for the safe consumption site to open in 2020. She recognizes the need for such a place in the community, and says it will help people from all over the city.

“It feels unreal,” she says while standing in the space that will soon host the safe consumption site. “It feels like a lot of years of work culminating into a real live building. It feels amazing to be this close to opening up and to be able to offer the help that we’ve been working towards for so long.”

