YXE Underground: How the Saskatoon Fire Department is helping tackle homelessness

Respect, dignity and empathy are three qualities Saskatoon Fire Department Assistant Chief Yvonne Raymer reinforces to her colleagues every day when they’re working with Saskatoon’s most vulnerable population.

“You and I, we like to be treated with dignity and respect,” Raymer explained to YXE Underground host Eric Anderson. “Everybody does, and everybody deserves that.”

Raymer is a member of the Saskatoon Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Team. It’s comprised of Fire Inspectors, Fire Bylaw Inspectors, Fire Investigators and Community Relation Coordinators. The team is working directly with Saskatoon’s homeless population to connect them with the supports they need to find a safe place to live.

“You really have to approach them with empathy, respect and dignity, and start by asking what their needs are. You can’t tell them what they need but rather you can ask them what their needs are and then offer them supports.”

The Community Risk Reduction Team works closely with other community organizations such as Saweyhitotan Outreach and CUMFI, to make sure the people they’re working with do not fall through the cracks. Raymer noted that open communication between community organizations is crucial to tackling homelessness in Saskatoon.

“It’s vital because if a homeless person falls out of that process, we’ve created a gap. We’ve created a barrier to having them successfully re-housed, so it’s key to keep that line of communication open.”

Saskatoon Fire Department Chief Morgan Hackl is proud of the work being done by Raymer and her Community Risk Reduction Team, and is happy to see community organizations and all levels of government working together to find safe and affordable housing for those in need.

“We’re having success and seeing positive outcomes, and that’s because of our coordinated and collaborative approach,” Hackl explained. “So many people were trying to do the right thing before but we’re a little more coordinated now.”

