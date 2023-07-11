YXE Street Eats digging in to Saskatoon festival scene

The organizers behind YXE Streets Eats are hoping Saskatoon has an appetite for a new food festival.

"We thought, 'you know what? Saskatoon loves food, it loves supporting local, let's do this,'" Maygen Kardash, director of media, marketing and sponsorship for the festival said.

Picking up the void left behind when Taste of Saskatchewan cancelled its annual food festival in March because of rising food costs, Kardash says a local group of foodies and passionate entrepreneurs saw a niche to fill, but they had to work quickly.

"It has not been a long time in the making," Kardash said.

"Instead of taking a year or months, we took weeks to do this. It was a small and scrappy team, but as you can see, we got it done."

As Taste of Saskatchewan takes a year off to re-evaluate its festival, Garry Huang, another YXE Street Eats organizer, said he's hoping the festival can establish itself at River Landing for years to come.

"We plan on expanding down the road," he said. "If this is a success, we're gonna go ahead with it next year and go ahead with more vendors, more people involved, more businesses and for us — it's about local and it's about supporting the community."

Happening at River Landing from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 26 vendors serving everything from eats to treats.

There's also hours of entertainment at the amphitheatre and the bar section, which opens at 4:30 p.m. daily, allowing local bars to serve up unique cocktails.

Rather than use a token system like Taste of Saskatchewan, vendors at YXE Street Eats set their own prices and take payment at the till like you would at their brick and mortar location.

Kardash says the festival only features two chain restaurants, focusing more on local selection.

"People are going to find a new favorite, a little hidden gem in Saskatoon and something that maybe they have always wanted to try it or maybe they've never heard of and we really, we put a lot of effort into making sure there are gems here," Kardash said.