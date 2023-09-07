YWCA Saskatoon launches $19M expansion campaign
The YWCA Saskatoon is more than doubling its capacity as part of an expansion and renovation of its facility.
The non-profit announced a $19 million Hope Lives Here campaign Thursday, which will fund the project at the existing YWCA Saskatoon building.
"The YWCA welcomes women and children for any reason, but we're always full," YWCA Saskatoon CEO Cara Bahr said.
"Our rooms are only open as long as it takes to clean them."
The expansion will increase the number of available beds at its Crisis Shelter and Residence. The second-stage housing facility provides long-term support (18 to 24 months) for women and children to break the cycle of abuse.
Seventy-one beds will be added to the existing facility as part of the new 35 units, which will allow space for women to stay alongside their children during their visit.
The campaign will also cover critical repairs at YWCA, including a new roof.
"The need is so expansive, that I really think this project will have a significant impact on community," Bahr said.
In 2022, YWCA Saskatoon turned away 4,253 women and children.
Ina-Lou Brownlee couldn't bear to hear the statistics and felt the community could do a better job to support women facing violent circumstances, so the Brownlee Community Foundation donated $2 million to the campaign.
"This was just an absolute no-brainer," Brownlee said. "I've never been in that situation and I can't imagine a woman and a child going through that."
The YWCA says Saskatchewan has the highest rate of domestic violence among Canadian provinces. It takes on average seven to eight incidents of abuse for a woman to leave an abuser, with housing being one the main barriers to escape violence.
"I believe strongly housing shouldn't be a privilege – it should be a right," Coun. Hilary Gough said at the announcement.
Under the Rapid Housing Initiative, the federal government is providing $6.7 million, the province is giving $1.95 million and the city is contributing $670,000 toward the expansion. Between government funding and the Brownlee Foundation donation, over $12.7 million has been raised.
"These projects really show just how quickly work can come together to move forward on closing the gap around housing needs in our community," Gough said.
Bahr said second-stage housing has positive results. Over 90 per cent of the YWCA's clients have remained housed after they leave the centre.
"They're moving forward and they're housed. Most importantly, they're alive," Bahr said.
Expansion construction is expected to finish by December 2024 with a 25 per cent occupancy.
