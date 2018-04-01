Youths charged with theft in elderly couple’s home
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 12:32PM CST
Three youths from Yellow Quill First Nation are facing breaking and entering, theft and mischief-related charges.
On March 22, Greenwater RCMP responded to a break, enter and theft at an elderly couple’s home located in Marean Lake.
The couple were sleeping when the suspects entered the home, stole two pellet guns, a purse, and the keys to the couple’s Buick Enclave. They then fled the scene with the stolen items and the vehicle.
RCMP quickly found the vehicle, which was damaged, and arrested the youths.
The couple were not injured.
An 11-year-old was also involved in the incident, but cannot be charged due to age.
The suspects will appear in Rose Valley Provincial Court on May 16, 2018.
