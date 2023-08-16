Youthful enthusiasm helps fuel Saskatoon lawn bowling 'renaissance'
On Wednesday nights in Buena Vista, dozens gather to let the good times roll at the Nutana Lawn Bowling Club.
Those taking part are working to break down stereotypes about lawn bowling, according to Jacquie Turley, who has been taking part for 10 years.
“People look at us funny because they perceive it to be for senior citizens or retirees,” Turley told CTV News.
“It’s not for old people. It’s for every age,” Joseph Chan Nutana Lawn Bowling president said.
Chan hears from players regularly.
“They say 'Oh, how come I’ve never come across it before?' It’s been a renaissance in the last few years. We’ve changed our concept and our image.”
Chan has been the president of the club for 10 years, and in that time, he’s worked to rebrand the game, making it more friendly and entertaining.
“It’s a good way to spend your summer evenings. It’s a high note for us, gets us through the week,” Turley says.
The youngest lawn bowlers here are 19 years old, mixed with some seniors too, but many of them are in their 30s and 40s, which explains the 80s and 90s music heard overhead.
“People kinda look at you funny, and we’ll get them to sub for us, and then they’re hooked.”
With a younger field of participants there’s been a few babies joining the ranks also, and that has led to the music being a bit quieter.
The league started with 12 teams and is now at 32.
“I’d say good luck getting in because this league is full,” Turley says.
Her team's name is the Incredi-bowls, and all team names are puns. Others include the Bowlerinas and Big Bowl Energy.
The sport originated in Scotland, according to Chan, and has many elements similar to curling, like having a skip calling the shots.
So what does Turley’s team say is the trick to learning the sport?
“We recommend having two beers before the game, then it’s pretty perfect.”
The Wednesday league included a barbeque each week as well as refreshments, making it a full night out.
In addition to the obvious fun being had in the park, there is some competition, with one of the teams to be crowned champion.
“Well, they get bragging rights and the trophy,” Chan said.
While this league isn’t currently accepting any new teams, Chan suggests anyone interested in the game message the club.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
NDP and Green leaders cleared to review secret evidence on foreign meddling attempts
Federal leaders for the New Democrats and Green Party have both received the security clearance they need in order to be briefed on specific allegations of foreign interference attempts in Canadian elections.
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Is it sexual assault to secretly record intimate encounter? Ottawa case sparks debate
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
BREAKING | Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Regina
-
Regina man says city won't allow him to opt out of new green bin program
A Regina man who wants to opt out of the city’s new green bin program says he has been told he is not allowed to do that.
-
Council votes down bylaw to allow alcohol consumption in Regina parks
Regina city councillors voted down an administration proposed bylaw to allow public consumption of alcohol in some parks Wednesday evening.
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Winnipeg
-
Smoky conditions expected to improve later on Thursday: ECCC
Wildfire smoke from forest fires in the northern Prairies and the Northwest Territories continues to cause poor air quality in Manitoba; however, improvements are on the horizon.
-
Police looking for suspect in sexual assault investigation
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman Monday.
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Calgary
-
Fairmont Palliser guests flood street after fire breaks out in iconic hotel's basement
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Fairmont Palliser on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in the basement.
-
Water conservation plan initiated in Lethbridge and area
The City of Lethbridge is asking residents and business owners to cut down on their water usage in the midst of drought-like conditions.
-
Calgary's downtown looks to recover as more businesses move to hybrid work model post-pandemic
As more businesses move to the hybrid work model, it's taking a toll on Calgary's economy.
Edmonton
-
Here's what wildfires in the Northwest Territories look like from outer space
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
-
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
-
Edmonton and area offering support for hundreds fleeing N.W.T. wildfires
By Sunday at 3 p.m., the sky over Fort Smith, N.W.T., was "darker than midnight," resident Richard Funk says.
Toronto
-
Toronto exploring new taxes, parking levy to tackle budget deficit
Officials in Toronto are proposing several measures to tackle the budget crisis facing Canada's largest city, including raising the land-transfer tax on high-value homes, increasing the vacant homes tax from one to three per cent, and a new commercial parking levy.
-
Ontario launches review of supervised consumption centres after deadly shooting near Toronto site
The province’s ministry of health has launched a “critical incident review” of supervised consumption centres in Ontario following the death of a woman struck by a stray bullet near a Toronto site in the city’s east end last month.
-
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital reducing weekend hours at Urgent Care Centre due to doctor shortage
The Kingston Health Sciences Centre has announced that starting Aug. 26, the Hotel Dieu Hospital's Urgent Care Centre hours will be reduced on Saturdays and Sundays to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vancouver
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
-
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire, drought situation
In the wake of a multi-day, record-breaking heat wave in B.C., officials are set to provide an update on the province's wildfire and drought situation Thursday.
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital; investigation underway
A serious crash involving at least six vehicles in Montreal's east end sent four people to hospital Wednesday evening, paramedics say.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
Hullo ferries sets sail between Nanaimo, Vancouver after 2-day delay
After a two-day delay in launching British Columbia's newest ferry service, the inaugural sailing of the Hullo foot-passenger ferry left Nanaimo for Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
-
Multiple fires that closed Malahat highway 'very suspicious'
A series of brush fires that forced officials to close a section of the Malahat highway on Tuesday night have been deemed suspicious.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
-
2 youths arrested for arson tied to school bus fire in Cape Breton
RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Victoria County have arrested two people under the age of 18 with arson for allegedly lighting a school bus on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Wanted northern man arrested, charged following an ATV traffic stop
A 36-year-old resident Smooth Rock Falls is facing numerous criminal charges including eight offences under the Highway Traffic Act following a traffic stop on Monday.
London
-
One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting
London, Ont. police say one person is in custody and a second suspect remains on the loose after a early morning shooting on Richmond Row.
-
No injuries reported following early morning Old South house fire
Damage is said to be extensive following an early morning house fire in Old South.
-
Will homeless hubs attract an influx of people from other cities seeking support services in London?
As London prepares to launch its quarter-billion dollar plan to address homelessness, concern has been raised at city hall that its success might draw people from other Ontario communities.