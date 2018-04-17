

Saskatoon’s Mayor Charlie Clark zeroed in on youth incarceration rates during his State of the City address Tuesday.

Clark told the crowd at TCU Place the high rate of youth incarcerated in Saskatoon, and the rest of Saskatchewan, must be addressed. The rate in the province is twice the national average, he said, also noting that graduation rates for Indigenous students are about half those of non-Indigenous students and that 90 per cent of those incarcerated in Saskatchewan are Indigenous.

“This system is failing all of us. It’s not just failing these young people and their families. It’s failing the whole of the province because of how much of our resources we’re putting into… jails and things that are not leading to good outcomes,” he said.

The issue is potentially costing the province billions of dollars, the mayor said.

“U.S. economist Eric Howe says a more educated and skilled Indigenous population would mean billions saved by the provincial justice, health and social service ministries, and improving the levels of education and employment would boost the provincial economy by up to $90 billion,” Clark said. “More importantly, we can benefit from all these young people have to offer.”

Downtown arena

The mayor also touched on growth in his city address, specifically bringing up a potential downtown arena.

A new arena must be part of a larger growth plan, which must include better transit and a downtown that’s vibrant year-round, he said.

“We need to figure out how an arena and convention facility will be paid for that doesn’t put an undue burden on our property taxes, and it’s a challenge I put out to our whole community: how do we get there?” Clark said.