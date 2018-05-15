

CTV Saskatoon





A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged at a Saskatoon school on Monday after assaulting an officer.

Police say a member of the School Resource Unit was at a school in the 1900 block of Preston Avenue South for an unrelated matter around 11 a.m. Before leaving the school, the officer learned about a student in a vulnerable and possibly violent state. The student fled the school on foot, prompting a foot chase, according to police. The officer caught up with the student in a stairwell. Police say the student hit the officer several times before he was taken into custody.

The youth has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.