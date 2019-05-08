If we think all child runaways are only out to scare their parents or be rebellious, we would be failing them, a youth advocate says.

“Children aren’t running away from home just because they don’t like it there, they’re running away from home because they’re experiencing some sort of abuse,” said Marnie Grundman, a youth advocate from Montreal.

Grundman is speaking Wednesday night at the Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon as part of Child Find Saskatchewan Inc.’s month-long spotlight into missing children.

Grundman is sharing her story of a childhood lost.

“I started running away when I was five-years-old after my mother dropped me out of a two-story window and I ended up living with my grandparents … and that’s where it started,” Grundman said.

She adds by the time she was 13 she was well-practiced at running away, and she decided at that point she would run away for good.

“I ended up living on the streets for a year and a half until I found a job as a cocktail waitress, got myself off the streets and raised myself from that point on. Not without being trafficked for labour, sexually assaulted and all sorts of other horrific situations,” she said.

Now she’s sharing her story across North America, hoping to inspire at-risk youth or children living under tough circumstances to reach out and seek help, rather than turn to a life on the streets like Grundman did.

“Get someone to listen and get help.”