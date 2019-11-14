SASKATOON -- What does it take to become a professional wrestler? For Saskatoon’s Joe Muller, a typical session at the Prairie Pro Wrestling Academy includes hours of repetition, learning the basics of wrestling moves, and a whole lot of bumps and bruises.

Despite all of that, Muller says he loves what he does and is fueled by a passion for the wrestling business.

“You get a little banged up, sore arm, jaw hurts from a punch,” he explains, with a smile on his face. “Well, lots of guys do this, so why can’t I? No pain, no gain.”

Muller is learning the tricks and trades of the business from Roberto Ureta, a well-respected wrestling veteran who’s taking the next step in his career. After two decades competing as the villainous El Asesino he’s passing on what he’s learned.

“I’ve been wrestling for about 18 years, and my body hurts,” says Ureta. “I wake up with headaches. So, my time being an active wrestler is coming to an end, but I don’t want to get out of the business, so training and promoting is the next step.”

Ureta now owns and operates Prairie Pro Wrestling, and the spin-off training school, Prairie Pro Wrestling Academy. PPW recently hosted its first show in Saskatoon, a career highlight for Ureta.

“To book the hall, the talent, put on an entire show, and it was a great success, that’s pretty special,” he said, leaning against the ropes of his wrestling ring.

Ureta also trains several hopeful wrestlers, including Muller. A DJ by trade, Muller rekindled his love for the wrestling business when he went to a show featuring Ureta. Muller quickly put his charisma and gift of gab to good use, serving as the promotions ring announcer. Now, he’s taking the next step and learning to wrestle.

“You start falling down, and it feels good,” Muller says with a laugh, describing his training. “All the same reasons parents put their kids in sports, like bonding, self-esteem building, character; it’s all the same as an adult.”

While it certainly sounds like fun for any wrestling fan, it comes with downsides – including worried family members.

“They did not understand whatsoever,” says Muller, who has suffered some injuries in the ring. “Last year I fractured a rib in the ring. That’s not fun to explain to a boss and doctor and your family. They thought I was even dumber for doing it.”

His trainer Ureta, who has also had his share of in-ring injuries, explains why they keep coming back.

“There’s nothing like it, being in the ring. It’s so athletic. It’s entertainment. Sure, there are some guys that aren’t the best wrestlers, but they’re so entertaining. It’s just fun, it’s a rush, there’s just no other feeling at all that compares.”

While most would-be wrestlers no doubt dream of the big stage, and becoming the next Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock, Muller is keeping things humble.

“My goals are just to get through today’s class, do as much as I can, and let the progression happen. I’m mature enough to go slow. There’s no top to the ladder. I’ll just keep going and going.”

Muller adds there’s one more big positive that’s come from his training – he’s been sober since January – something he credits to wrestling. He doesn’t plan on drinking again, because he’s replaced it with a different kind of buzz – wrestling.