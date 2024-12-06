'You're not alone': Saskatoon woman turns the page on years of domestic violence

For one Saskatoon woman, Dec. 6 was not just the national day of action on violence against women — it was the day her abusive ex-husband was sentenced for his years of physical abuse against her.

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women honours the 14 women who were killed in a shooting rampage at a polytechnic in Montreal 35 years ago, and it aims to raise awareness and prevent gender-based violence.

It’s also a big day for Ashlee Saskiw. She says after years of physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of her ex-husband, she's glad to leave court knowing he’s been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Saskiw says their 11-year relationship started out “charming.”

“We were in high school together, so it was good at the beginning for a short period of time, and then it got bad fast,” she said in an interview with CTV News outside the courthouse on Friday.

She says after just three months, their relationship got violent. The mother of four says she wanted to leave, but didn’t know where to turn.

“I didn't know how to. I didn't know that there was so many resources out there for women like me,” she said.

In March of 2018, she says she was assaulted for an hour and a half, suffering a brain bleed. It was then she realized her life and her children's safety was on the line.

“I was hurt so badly that I had to run out of my house in bare feet with my son, and he was only a year old at the time, so it was in the snow and I just ran,” she said.

“That was my final straw.”

Her ex-husband, Adam Sigstad, faced six charges related to physical and sexual assault.

According to the agreed statement of facts, on one occasion Sigstad pulled a gun on Saskiw and threatened to shoot her while she was holding their baby. The statement says he pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t go off. Frustrated, he hit her in the face with the butt of the gun.

Saskiw says her ex-husband was convicted on some of the physical assaults, but none of the sexual assault charges.

Part of his sentence includes paying $20,000 in restitution by 2027.

Saskiw says she's glad her court process is over and hopes her story will encourage others to seek help.

“Get out while you can. There is so many resources out there for women and children, and you're not alone,” she said.

-With files from Rory MacLean