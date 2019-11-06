SASKATOON -- Annissa Cheyne grants wishes by day and bakes desserts by night.

Cheyne, 27, works full-time at the Children’s Wish Foundation, but on evenings and weekends she whips up tasty treats for her online bakery business, Sweet Wheat Bakeshop.

“The biggest, craziest cake I ever made was a real-life set of cowboy boots and a life-size guitar,” Cheyne said during an episode of the Food Network’s The Big Bake.

Her online business in Saskatoon elevated her onto a national stage, with Food Network producers reaching out and inviting her to appear on the show.

“The one day I got a DM through Instagram, I kind of thought it was a joke I didn’t know what to think of it, but I replied. That led to a couple of interviews and all of a sudden flights were booked.”

'It's crazy'

Once Cheyne accepted the challenge and found two pastry-loving friends to join her team, the nerves started to settle in.

“I bake part-time, we’re in over our heads,” she said.

The episode was filmed during July in Toronto and officially aired on Monday. No one could know she was a contestant, or that she won. It was a hard secret to keep for months.

“I never thought this would happen to me, so it’s crazy,” she said.

The Big Bake is a competition that requires teams to design, bake and decorate a grand-scale cake.

The episode featuring Cheyne had the theme "frosty friends” and naturally, time was of the essence.

“I am feeling nervous about how fast these five hours are going to go by,” Cheyne said during the episode.

Ultimately, Cheyne’s team was crowned champion thanks to their attention to detail. They walked away with a prize of $10,000.

“You’re never too amateur, never too part-time to be good at something."