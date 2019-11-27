SASKATOON -- A social experiment led by a Lloydminster teen is highlighting the power of a compliment.

"I’m taking pictures of people who I think are beautiful and I think you’re beautiful."

These words could be heard echoing through the hallways and the classrooms of Olivia Brockhoff’s high school in a video the 16-year-old shared on Facebook.

Brockhoff documented her time spent complimenting staff and students, simply telling them they’re beautiful.

The video has been viewed thousands of times since it was posted.

Brockhoff said she couldn’t stop smiling while editing the video and even shed a few tears.

She said she was inspired to test out the experiment after watching a similar video on YouTube.