SASKATOON -- Bruno's Ian Manderscheid has coached and played broomball for 25 years and has collected a fair share of accolades as a player and coach.

The 50th anniversary of the annual Saskatoon Gold Broom invitational would be a special title to win.

"Our number one objective is to have fun but with fun also comes winning, so it would be pretty special to win the 50th anniversary," Manderscheid. "We have a few Gold Broom wins but this one would be the sweetest one for me."

This weekend, when the 2020 Gold Broom takes over the Rod Hamm Memorial Arena in Saskatoon, Manderscheid will be behind the bench for one of the longest running women's teams, the Saskatoon Flyers. He'll be suiting up for the Odessa Outlaws Hasbeens.

Ashley Kosowan plays for the Flyers. She slid into the sport 15 years ago when a friend told her to try it out. Now as a player and tournament organizer, she loves the competition.

"Broomball to me is like hockey except instead of the offside lines being the two blue-lines, it's the red centre line and the other obvious thing is instead of skating on the ice, we run," Kosowan said. "It's fun, we have special shoes."

This year the Flyers are also sporting golden jerseys made for a tournament in 2009 to celebrate 100 years of broomball in Saskatchewan. Broomball was first played in 1909 in Purdue, according to Kosowan.

"The Flyers are 81 or 82 years old. Everyone has been around for long time," she said.

Manderscheid said big local tournaments are a great way to showcase the sport of broomball and attract local generations.

"I'd like to get the midget-levels and junior-levels up and that will evolve into the senior leagues," he said, adding broomball is a high-octane sport that could serve as an alternative to hockey.

"It's more physically demanding than hockey and the skillset is just different, a lot of the mindset is the same for hockey but it's different in so many ways.

"You have to play it to understand it; it's a very unique sport."

The tournament runs Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday until 4:30 p.m.