'You got no choice but to jump': Residents leap from burning Sask. apartment building into arms of rescuers

SASKATOON -

Minutes after she heard what she thought was a false alarm, Betsy Guetre and her family were scrambling down a makeshift rope made of sheets tied together.

Moments later, her partner sprang into action — helping to catch people jumping from upper balconies.

Guetre is one of the dozens of residents left picking up the pieces after a destructive fire ripped through a three-storey North Battleford, Sask. apartment building early Monday morning.

The fire was immediately considered suspicious. In an update on the fire sent on Thursday, RCMP said two people have been charged with arson following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

Speaking to CTV News by Zoom from a room at the Tropical Inn in North Battleford, where many fire victims are staying, Guetre described the terrifying moments that followed after she discovered the fire burning in the building's laundry room.

"A big black cloud of smoke came out so I had no choice but to close the door," Guetre said.

"I started yelling, like screaming, 'there's a fire everybody, get out' and started knocking on doors telling people."

When she rushed back to her family's apartment, Guetre, her partner Trevor Janvier and her teenage niece and daughter soon found themselves trapped.

"My partner and my niece grabbed wet towels and covered their faces and tried to go out towards the stairway. They didn't make it," she said.

"The smoke was so bad, they were barely breathing."

Faced with no other option, Janvier quickly knotted the sheets together and one by one, the family took turns climbing down from their second-storey balcony.

Once on the ground, they saw others, on the third floor, stuck on their balconies.

Firefighters had now arrived on the scene but were tied up helping a pregnant woman down from an upper balcony using a ladder.

So Janvier said he and an RCMP officer began encouraging people to jump.

"Like you got no choice but to jump and they're like 'we have our little brother.' And then I was like 'lower him, we'll catch him.'"

As the young boy was lowered down, he slipped out of his jacket and plunged towards Janvier.

"I got underneath him and as soon as he fell. I felt him in my arms and so I just rolled myself backwards," Janvier said, describing how his prior safety training kicked in.

"Upon impact you like, roll yourself back and so there's not so much impact on the other person and yourself and that's what basically what I did," Janvier said.

Javier stood up, handed the boy to the person next to him, and locked arms with an RCMP officer.

"We told those other people to jump, and then they end up jumping and the first one fell on me," Janvier said.

More people joined in to help Janvier and the Mountie in the effort, who each took another tumble — absorbing the brunt of falls.

"I'm okay, it's a little bit sore today — but I'm okay," Janvier said.

Janvier and others also helped firefighters pull hose across the street and shouted up to their neighbours too scared to jump, convincing them it was safe.

"I've never seen anything like that, it was just chaos with the fire. In my recollection, you know, in at least three different areas on the main floor, facing the street," North Battleford Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pratt told CTV News.

"To see members of the public trying to help pull hose lines and suppress the fire and trying to encourage people to jump from their balcony and convince them that it's safe to do so because they're there at the bottom to catch them," Pratt said.

"I would certainly use the word 'hero' for all the efforts."

The building was totally destroyed, according to Pratt — with the third floor eventually collapsing on top of the second.

Guetre and Janvier say they and many others lost everything in the blaze.

"It's not gonna be easy to replace any of that stuff. It took us a long time, it cost us a lot to get what we had. I mean, we went from having nothing to building what we had," Guetre said.

"And then it was gone in a blink of an eye."

Seventeen people were taken to hospital and have since been released. Six first responders were also treated and discharged, according to the City of North Battleford.

The Red Cross has been assisting many of those who were displaced by the fire.

The Tropical Inn, where many of the people affected by the blaze were initially staying, has been accepting donations.

"The entire community came together, I probably have about 10,000 pieces of clothing downstairs," said the hotel's bar manager, Jamie Jackson.

"It got so big we had to move it from one room to a banquet room."

Clothing donations for victims of a North Battleford apartment fire are pictured. (Courtesy Jamie Jackson)

Jackson said displaced residents staying at the Tropical Inn have been making regular visits to the North Battleford Travelodge — also housing some of those who lost their homes — to offer help and bring donations.

Guetre has been among those making the trips.

She said at first she was "angry" when she learned police believed the fire was intentionally set but takes comfort in the fact that everyone was able to safely escape.

"It's a good feeling knowing we're all okay," she said.

"It's hard right now, but we can't stop here. We still have a future for our kids. They're still alive."