SASKATOON -- After a heroic rescue earlier this month, a father and daughter were honoured with the Award of Merit from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

“We can not thank you enough. Helping others in need is a critical value of the culture here in Saskatoon, and indeed the Saskatoon Fire Department. Thank you for putting that value into action.” Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said.

Glen and Alexandra Green were walking their dog Monday afternoon when they heard calls for help. Glen went down to the river to locate Leah Grigg, who had fallen in to save her dog.

While Glen was helping the woman out of the water Alexandra called 911.

“My immediate reaction was to call 911 because I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but someone calling for help this close to the river is not good,” Alexandra said.

“Running towards the sound brought me right to the river, I couldn’t see anything so I asked ‘call for help’ so she called for help and I directed myself towards where the sound was,” Glen said.

“There was a head in the water quite a bit north of me, downstream of me, and I just ran, called and told her I was coming."

Chief Hackl said that without their action that day, things could have ended a lot differently for Grigg.

“You did save someone’s life, so on behalf of the Saskatoon Fire Department, and I can say that all of the citizens of Saskatoon thank you for what you have done.” Chief Hackl said.

Glen and Alexandra were given the awards to open during a Zoom call held on Friday and they both say they are happy to have received the award and plan on hanging them on their walls.

The department is reminding the public to avoid going out on ice as it is not thick enough in many places to hold a person's weight.