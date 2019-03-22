

CTV Saskatoon





The death of a young child is now being treated as a homicide and a neighbour suggests it could have been prevented.

Dallas Inglehart lives below the apartment where a two-year-old child was found unconscious and later died. He said this wasn’t the first time the police were called on the family.

Inglehart said the family only moved in two weeks ago. Last week he heard a lot of noise coming from upstairs and shouts saying “watch the baby, watch the baby,” while one man came out of the apartment bleeding from his head.

Inglehart claims he called police who took the child from the apartment that day but the child was returned days later.

“You’d think there would be something more done about [the safety of the child]. Especially after a call like that.”

On Wednesday morning Inglehart said he heard more noise upstairs but didn’t think much of it as he was leaving for work.

“It’s not out of the ordinary to hear. I just went to work and came back to find out a kid was dead.”

Prince Albert Police were called to the downtown apartment building around noon on Wednesday. The child was taken to hospital and later died.

Police say the death is now considered a homicide after an autopsy conducted on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing