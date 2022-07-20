You can pick your own delicious Saskatoon berries at this farm just outside the city
You can pick your own delicious Saskatoon berries at this farm just outside the city
Every year, about a thousand people make a pilgrimage to Rhodes Raspberries and Black Currants just south of Saskatoon, owner Peter Rhodes says.
This is a good year for Saskatoon berries, according to the 90-year-old grower. He says last year’s heat was good for growth, but this year is even better.
“There’s a bit more moisture this year and a bit more attention, more fertilizer and more pruning,” Rhodes says.
He moved to Saskatoon from England 20 years ago. A former sheep farmer, he took up growing various berries. Saskatoon berries didn’t grow in his home country and while he doesn’t mind the taste, he prefers black currants.
Many of the people who come to his orchard are looking for Saskatoon berries to use for wine, pies and cakes.
The berry veteran says he trims the bushes down to the ground periodically and they grow back within two years.
Rhodes sees a lot of tourists at his U-pick farm, but he also has regulars.
“First Nations people come from all the way up north. They travel five hours to come to pick here,” he says.
Erin McCrea, a mom who is constantly searching for things to do with her six-year-old son, likes Rhodes' orchard so much she included it on her list of places to pick Saskatoon berries for Family Fun Saskatoon.
The idea came from recent trips to berry farms.
“This year I just noticed all the sounds of family around us and people come and they enjoy the nature and kids get to see things grow,” McCrea says.
Her son Anthony says he does like to eat the berries, but that’s not the most appealing part.
"Well, the best part is the picking part.”
Erin McCrea has compiled a list of places to pick Saskatoon berries. Also pictured is her son, Anthony. (Carla Shynkaruk/CTV Saskatoon)
McCrea hopes others submit their favourite Saskatoon picking spots to add to her list of nine and is hoping to add some places to pick wild berries.
“I wouldn’t mind putting some wild ones on the list, but I just don’t know the rules as much about that and getting permission, where and when,” she says.
She also admits those wild picking spots might be juicy family secrets that are carefully guarded.
Norah Yusuf, originally from South Sudan, also comes out to help pick berries at Rhodes. She picks about 10 litres each visit.
“It would take two or three hours to fill up,” Yusuf says.
She’s a bit of a celebrity here too because she attracts attention with her unique picking style. She carries the large pail on her head.
“The kids see me and say, 'wow, look at that, how do you that?'”
She’s been in Canada for 15 years, but used some of the knowledge from her home country to pick Saskatoons.
“In Africa, we carry water on our heads so it’s much easier when you put something on your head and some in your hand,” she says.
But she’s quick to point out that, it’s really not that easy for others to master.
“If you don’t have that skill, it can just fall down."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, making him the second U.S. president to get the virus and underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
Regina
-
Riders file trademark application for new logo design
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed a trademark application for a previously-unseen logo design, although its potential purpose is currently unknown.
-
Regina man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting woman
A 50-year-old Regina man is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance with intent and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
Winnipeg
-
Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close
A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in the northern part of Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Calgary
-
Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police
A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Province to announce supports for Albertans with diabetes
Health Minister Jason Copping is expected to make an announcement about supports for Albertans with diabetes on Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Province to announce supports for Albertans with diabetes
Health Minister Jason Copping is expected to make an announcement about supports for Albertans with diabetes on Thursday morning.
-
Oversized load hits pedestrian bridge in Fort Saskatchewan causing traffic delays: RCMP
A portion of Highway 15 has been reduced to one lane in Fort Saskatchewan after a pedestrian walkway was hit by an oversized load.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is set to roll through Toronto's east end for a memorial ride Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
-
Markham woman, 35, drowns after falling from floating tube, police say
A Markham woman drowned in Lake Simcoe on Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floating tube, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.
-
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
-
Councillors, mayoral candidates criticize proposed 'strong mayor' powers for Ottawa mayor
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
-
Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend
As temperatures heat up across British Columbia, the wildfire situation is becoming more of a concern.
-
80-year-old nearly scammed out of $16,000; West Vancouver police announce arrest
A man was arrested in West Vancouver this week after an 80-year-old was nearly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Montreal
-
Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Wednesday, Quebec reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19 and a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. confirms pigs on Vancouver Island golf course will be dealt with by conservation officers
A Vancouver Island golf club is thrilled that conservation officers are finally stepping in to remove problem pigs from its grounds.
-
NEW
NEW | 'It's distressing for everyone': B.C. Gulf Island residents worry they'll be stranded if medical emergency strikes at night
Residents of a B.C. Gulf Island are worried about being stranded during medical emergencies because BC Ferries can't guarantee sailings to get ambulances across to the hospital in Campbell River.
-
3 Victoria businesses receive $3.25M in federal funding for expansion
The federal government has promised $3.25-million split between three Vancouver Island companies to help them expand.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police release photo of truck after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police have released a photo of a truck they believe was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
NEW
NEW | Charlottetown police apologize after Thin Blue Line patch appears in Pride picture
The Charlottetown Police Services is apologizing after a photo meant to show support for the PEI Pride Festival contained a symbol that has been linked to white supremacy.
-
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
-
Netflix's vision for the future of streaming: More expensive or less convenient
Netflix lost roughly a million customers last quarter — the most in the company's 25-year history. But it stopped the bleeding in a nightmarish year, and the company believes that its new long-term initiatives will boost sales and subscribers.
-
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
London
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision east of London
A collision east of London sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with minor injuries after witnesses say it struck the back of a sedan.
-
Teenage girls allegedly vandalize playground with hair dye
Middlesex County OPP responded to a mischief complaint involving two teenage girls who were caught on video allegedly vandalizing a playground in Komoka, Ont.
-
Tornado warnings lifted throughout London region
Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Elgin County Wednesday evening, marking the fourth tornado warning of the day for the region.