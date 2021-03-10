Advertisement
'You are not alone': Sask. vigil planned to mark 1 year of COVID-19
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
SASKATOON -- More than two dozen Saskatchewan religious leaders and public agencies are planning an online vigil to mark World Health Organization’s declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vigil is scheduled for March 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom or YouTube.
“COVID has taken a lot from us as a province, a country, a world; but it has also shone a light on many community heroes,” says a statement on the vigil website.
“You are not alone in your loss. You are not alone in your hope!”
The province announced its first COVID-19 case on March 12, 2020 and maked its 400th COVID-19-related death on Tuesday.
The group is chaired by Blake Sittler with the Catholic Health Association of Saskatchewan.