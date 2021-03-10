SASKATOON -- More than two dozen Saskatchewan religious leaders and public agencies are planning an online vigil to mark World Health Organization’s declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vigil is scheduled for March 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom or YouTube.

“COVID has taken a lot from us as a province, a country, a world; but it has also shone a light on many community heroes,” says a statement on the vigil website.

“You are not alone in your loss. You are not alone in your hope!”

The province announced its first COVID-19 case on March 12, 2020 and maked its 400th COVID-19-related death on Tuesday.

The group is chaired by Blake Sittler with the Catholic Health Association of Saskatchewan.