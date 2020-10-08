SASKATOON -- Natalya Mason can’t help but smile when talking about her role with Saskatoon Sexual Health, because it’s her dream job.

Mason is the Education and Outreach Coordinator with the local organization. For the past six years she’s worked with elementary and high school students and various groups such as newcomers and people with disabilities to teach them about sexual health.

“It’s something I’ve always been interested in,” she explained. “Even when I was younger, I remember my friends coming up to me and asking questions and I would tell them ‘that information isn’t true.’ It’s not something that’s easily accessible so I’ve always really liked being able to answer those questions. You also always have a captive audience when you’re talking about sexual health.”

Mason’s honesty and ability to connect with people of all ages when it comes to sexual health is what makes her such a valuable educator, says Saskatoon Sexual Health’s Executive Director Heather Hale.



“Natalya brings this unique blend of approachability and style, as well as a level of knowledge that’s really important,” the Director told YXE Underground’s Eric Anderson. “She not only knows the stats and the figures but also how to connect with students.”

Both Mason and Hale admit Saskatchewan has a lot of room for improvement with it comes to sexual health education in schools. Mason notes that the provincial curriculum needs updating, but she’s also inspired by how many young students are expanding their horizons when it comes to how they view others in society.

“What I’m in constant awe of is the fact that these kids are so smart. They know so much more than I knew in high school. They’re more engaged in politics and conversations around power and privilege. I have a lot faith in that generation to make some changes.”