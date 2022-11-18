YMCA to open more childcare spaces in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s YMCA has been given another childcare license for the Aspen Ridge community.

“We understand that families are searching for available spots in the community. Families are under pressure to get into quality care, and at the Y, we are very well aware of this,” CEO Dean Dodge said in a news release.

The decision was made after funding commitments from the provincial and federal governments, according to the news release.

Thirty-eight organizations will get funding from the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which will see nearly $1.1 billion infused into the province over a five-year period.

“We also acknowledge that there will be development stages, hiring, and education stages before we can fully offer more information,” Dodge said.

The new location is expected to open late 2023 or early 2024.